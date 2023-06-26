Trader docked for allegedly absconding with business partner’s N900,000

A trader, Isah Zakari, was on Monday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly absconding with his business partner’s N900,000.

The police charged the defendant with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Garki Police Station by the complainant, Abdullahi Idrisa of Navy Town Abuja on April 29.

Nwafoaku alleged that the complainant in January gave the defendant 300 chickens worth N900,000 to sell.

He told the court the defendant did sell the chickens and converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 313 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili adjourned the matter until Aug.3, for hearing (NAN)