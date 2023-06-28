Trademore Flood: FCTA officials playing the ostrich, says Residents’ Association

By Luminous Jannamike

Following the devastating flooding that struck the settlement, the Trademore Estate Residents Association has accused FCTA officials of ‘playing the ostrich’ while advocating for scientifically-backed measures to combat this recurring problem.

Engineer Adewale Adenaike, Chairman of Phase 3 of the Association, spoke during a visit to Trademore Estate, Lugbe Abuja, by Hon. Chinedu Obika.

Hon. Obika is a member of the House of Representatives, representing the AMAC/Bwari federal constituency in the FCT. The visit followed a severe flood incident that ravaged the Estate.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for political will to drive effective solutions.

Adenaike said, “The hydrological survey of the floodplain, conducted by the FCTA Development Control agency, provides valuable insights to design a suitable solution.

“However, the easiest and cheapest option considered by the FCTA officials was to demolish people’s homes, a decision that has had immense psychological impact on our residents.”

He further expressed his firm stance against further arbitrary demolition until the officials heed to their scientifically-backed solutions.

“What we truly need is the political will to drive the implementation of these measures. We are desperately seeking a long-lasting solution that addresses the root of the problem,” Adenaike added.

Hon. Obika echoed Adenaike’s sentiments, expressing his regret over the flooding event, and his dedication towards addressing the issue, alongside the FCT Senator, Distinguished Senator Ireti Kingibe.

“I recall hearing about this flood problem approximately two years ago, even before I was elected. Unfortunately, we are witnessing the same incident recurring once again.

“It is crucial for us to establish a well-designed water channel that caters to all the settlements along the airport route. Whether we are fond of the idea or not, it is the only viable solution to extend assistance and alleviate the situation,” Obika said.

He also emphasized that the issue of flooding in the nation’s capital was not solely the responsibility of the Ministry of FCT, but necessitated the involvement of the Ecological Fund managed by the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government.

Both leaders made clear their commitment to finding a solution to the annual flooding issue, insisting on a scientific, sustainable approach, rather than temporary fixes.