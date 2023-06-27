Tottenham sign Italian goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli

Tottenham have completed the signing of Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli on a five-year contract.

The Italian is the second signing under new manager Ange Postecoglou, after Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski turned his loan spell into a permanent move.

Vicario impressed in his two years at Empoli, earning a first international call-up last season.

Spurs captain and current number one Hugo Lloris has 12 months left on his contract.

Vicario is described by the north London club as a “commanding goalkeeper with the ability to play out from the back”.

He started his career at Udinese and had spells at Cagliari, Perugia and Venezia before joining Empoli in July 2021 following their promotion to Serie A.

.

Last season Vicario conceded just 39 goals in 31 league appearances, keeping seven clean sheets, as Empoli finished 12 points clear of the drop zone.

He received his first call-up to the Italy squad in September, when he was an unused substitute in their 1-0 home defeat by England in European Championship qualifying.