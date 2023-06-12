Tinubu’s veiled threat to Judiciary, mockery of democracy – Atiku’s aide

John Alechenu, Abuja

Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, has described President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast as a veiled threat to Nigeria’s judiciary, which is in the process of determining the credibility of his election.

Tinubu, had, in his Democracy Day broadcast on Monday said “It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.”

In response, Shaibu argued that the President had no constitutional power to determine what “an illegal or legal court order is.”

He said it was funny that Tinubu, who had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of court orders, could turn around to threaten the judiciary now that he has found his way into power.

Shaibu said, “What is an illegal court order? Is it an order that Bola Tinubu finds unfavourable? Is it within his powers to determine what order to obey and which one to disregard?

“This is a man who rode to power after several applications were dismissed based on technicalities.

“This is a man who just last week obtained a court order in order to stop the Nigeria Labour Congress going on strike. However, now he suddenly realises that unnecessary so-called illegal orders used in truncating democracy would no longer be tolerated when his minions in Lagos deprived non-indigenes from voting. What a hypocrite.”

The Atiku aide further argued that Tinubu had, in his speech, exposed his hidden plot to run an autocratic government.

According to Shaibu, “Tinubu wants to impose the leadership of the legislative arm of government. He also wants to force the judiciary to bow to his will. Does he want to turn Nigeria into a dictatorship?

Shaibu equally took exceptions to Tinubu’s mockery of those who had gone to court to challenge his victory.

He quoted the President as saying “Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph.”

Responding Shaibu said it was hypocritical of the President to speak in such a manner when he had always been at the forefront of challenging the victory of others whenever his candidate loses.

He noted that, “Tinubu said openly that he helped Rauf Aregbesola, Kayode Fayemi, Adams Oshiomhole to regain their mandates through the courts. Even his cousin, Gboyega Oyetola, who lost the Osun governorship election, went to challenge the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in court. Why didn’t he advise them to accept defeat?

“His predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, lost the presidential election thrice and went to court thrice. Yet Tinubu is painting a narrative that it is only sore losers that challenge the outcome of elections. If he is sure of electoral victory in the last election, then he should be confident and stop trying to intimidate the judiciary and compromise opposition politicians with appointments.”

Shaibu described as unconvincing Tinubu’s claim that he “felt the pains of Nigerians” after the abrupt and unplanned removal of petrol subsidy.

He said it was hypocritical of the President to ask Nigerians to make sacrifices when in fact, he had not given any assurances that he would reduce the cost of governance.

Shaibu stated, “Tinubu insults the intelligence of Nigerians by claiming that he feels the pains of subsidy removal. For emphasis, Managing Partner of KPMG, Yemi Kale, says the inflation next month could be as high as 30%. Yet there is no palliative in place as of now.

“Tinubu has not shown any sign of reducing the cost of governance, cutting down the presidential fleet, or reducing the number of appointees he will have. Rather, he wants Nigerians to make sacrifices for his lack of planning. This is preposterous.”