Tinubu’s two weeks in office surpass Buhari’s three years – Soberekon 

By Biodun Busari

Popular Nigerian entertainment personality, Soso Soberekon says the achievement of President Bola Tinubu in two weeks in office has exceeded three years of feats ever recorded by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Soberekon said this in his reaction to a few decisions made by Tinubu since he assumed office which include the removal of fuel subsidy, signing of the Electricity Bill and the Students Loan Bill into law, as well as the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commercial banks to trade freely at any rate.

According to the entertainment investor, who disclosed this on his Instagram post, Wednesday, the president also displayed the moves to unify Nigeria and engage the citizens in dialogue, which he said the previous administration lacked.

Soberekon started with a quote, “When the moon rises, the truth cannot hide; it illuminates the darkness and reveals what lies inside.”

He continued, “I am absolutely delighted by the exceptional leadership and remarkable progress our new president, President Tinubu, has achieved in such a short span of time. In less than one month in office, he has already surpassed the achievements of the previous administration’s first three years. It’s truly inspiring to witness his proactiveness and commitment to building a better Nigeria.

“I am going to list (a) few reasons why President Tinubu has already surpassed President Buahri’s first three years and why I want to encourage everyone to support our new President.

“Unifying Nigeria: One of the most significant steps taken by President Tinubu is his unwavering dedication to uniting our great nation. By actively engaging with political counterparts across party lines, he has shown a deep understanding of the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in fostering a unified Nigeria. This kind of leadership sets a powerful example for all of us.

“Communication and Dialogue: The last administration a lot of times felt like a military regime, but in such a short time, Mr President is engaging with everyone.”

“President Tinubu has boldly tackled some of the most challenging issues facing our country. By stopping subsidies, unifying exchange rates, student loan and implementing immediate measures to assert control over the new electricity bills, he has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to making tough decisions for the greater good. It is through these actions that he is paving the way for a brighter future for every state in Nigeria, granting them the power to control their own electricity and drive development.”

Soberekon, therefore, urged Nigerians to unite and support the president saying he was filled with optimism that the country is on the road to greatness.

“I am filled with optimism and hope for what lies ahead. With a leader like President Tinubu, I truly believe that we are on the path to a better Nigeria. Let us all stand together, support his vision, and contribute our best to the progress of our beloved nation,” Soberekon added.