Tinubu’s policies’ll pay off in long run, cleric tasks Nigerians on sacrifice

The Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global, Israel Ogundipe, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ogundipe stressed that the new policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government are necessary to make the country stand out in the comity of nations.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday ahead of the church’s Stand Out Conference 2023 which is slated to hold August 13, 2023 at the Oriental Hotel in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

The cleric acknowledged that subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol as well as the unification of the country’s foreign exchange rates came with some initial economic discomfort. He, however, said the pain of the present is nothing to be compared with the gains of the nearest future.

He said, “Tough times don’t last but tough people do. It takes initial sacrifices and pain for Nigeria to stand out among the comity of nations. So, I have no doubt that the policies of the present administration will pay off in the long run.

“It is a public fact that fuel subsidy and multiple foreign exchange rates have been funnels of corruption and round-tripping respectively and they have both been exploited by a few unpatriotic elements over the years.

“Already, the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of forex have been applauded by the international community including the World Bank, the United Kingdom, amongst other global economic heavyweights who have far-better economies.”

