Tinubu’s ministerial list: APC govs may nominate three persons from each state

There are indications that governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country would nominate three persons from the states as nominees as the tussle for President Bola Tinubu’s ministers intensifies.

Sources in Tinubu’s camp revealed to Vanguard that there is a likelihood that the ministerial list may be submitted to the Senate for confirmation for ministers to emerge in July.

With the inauguration of the National Assembly last Tuesday, Nigerian citizens are eagerly awaiting the composition of Tinubu’s cabinet to hasten the process of governance.

Although the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari had six months to get his cabinet in order, Nigerians believe Tinubu will reveal his cabinet members as soon as possible, having shown early moves in some economic decisions and appointment of special aides.

On Thursday, the President released a list of eight Special Advisers. He had previously secured the approval of 12 Special Advisers from the Senate.

The appointment of the Special Advisers, who are also part of the federal cabinet, is the tip of the iceberg as ministers are senior members of the cabinet and are ranked higher in the hierarchy by virtue of the control they have over Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

Significantly, the Constitution provides for one minister per state, meaning there is room for 36 ministers (minister and minister of state).

What is certain is that All Progressives Congress (APC) governors will have inputs on those who emerge as nominees in their states while in non-APC states, failed governorship candidates in the 2023 polls and party leaders may decide who gets their ministerial slots.

Vanguard learnt, at the weekend, that APC governors may have been asked to submit three names from each state from which the President would have the prerogative to pick one as minister.

Meanwhile, one intriguing aspect of the reported ministerial nominations is that Tinubu named some of the alleged potential nominees as Special Advisers last Thursday.

They include Mr Dele Alake who was appointed as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, and Mr Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies.

Previously both of them had been touted as potential ministerial nominees with Alake allegedly heading to the Information Ministry and Edun to Finance Ministry.