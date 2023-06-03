Tinubu’s Inauguration: Nigeria will enter refreshing era – Leesi Gborogbosi

The Chairman of Rivers of Our Dreams Initiative (ROODI), Dr Leesi Gborogbosi has congratulated the newly sworn-in President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement sent through ROODI Strategy and Communication Adviser, Hart Badom, Dr. Gborogbosi expressed hope that President Tinubu will replicate his transformational success story in Lagos State across Nigeria to build a better society as success begets success.

He said, “As the President is both a technocrat and politician, Nigeria will now enter a refreshing era where the government will speak the language of business leading to greater investors’ confidence in government’s job creation programs”.

Speaking further, Dr. Gborogbosi suggested that President Tinubu should place more technocrats in strategic positions in his administration because technocrats bring transparency and accountability to governance.

The chairman advised that the nation may need a new model of “solid education” aimed at reforming the educational system from the “education of knowing” to the “education of solving problems” to prepare our children as solution providers who can create jobs.

With a high debt profile and increasing demands for development, Dr Gborogbosi advised the President to pursue an aggressive drive for increased revenue. Government should support marginal oil and gas field investors to quickly bring their first oil and gas productions on-stream.

He noted that at this challenging time, the nation needs an economic policy that encourages investment in human capital development, and unleashes the innovative potentials of the youth to create jobs through entrepreneurship and SMEs.

He said that “BAT Centre for Innovation & Creativity” should be built in all LGAs to inspire the youth to use their creative potential to solve problems and compete with the world.

“The Presidency of Tinubu will inspire people to attain their potential as he is nationally known for this leadership trait. The essence of good governance is to create happiness for the citizens.’’

Dr Gborogbosi urged the business community to support the government by adopting new approaches to “corporate social responsibilities with a triple bottom line of profitability, social and environment responsibilities”