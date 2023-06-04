Tinubu’s govt is temporary, Atiku tells PDP NASS members 

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says he will reclaim his mandate from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through court verdict.

Atiku also described Tinubu’s government as temporary, adding that it was stolen in alleged electoral infractions.

The former Vice President said this during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting for elected officials of the party in Bauchi State on Saturday.

At the meeting, PDP urged its members in the National Assembly not to be “rubber stamp members of the National Assembly.”

According to Atiku, “You are there to serve as a formidable opposition to this temporary administration.

“Based on the results announced by the INEC and pending the determination of electoral challenges in the court, our members-elect are not the majority in the National Assembly.

“So, for the time being, they have to prepare to work as an effective, constructive opposition while also preparing for possible roles of the majority party when the cases are resolved. A Government in-waiting, so to speak.”