Tinubu’s convoy: Nigeria’s present situation requires our leaders to lead by example – Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Mr Peter Obi has said that the situation in the country requires that those in authority must lead by example.

Obi, who spoke at St Faith’s Anglican Cathedral, Awka during the funeral service of the late Dean of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Maxwell Anikwenwa, said the behavior, character and conduct of public officers must be in consonance with what society requires today.

“We can’t continue to preach for people to make sacrifice without sacrificing. The sacrifice must start from the leaders, visibly and measurably because the people are suffering and we must now be at the forefront of the suffering”, the former Anambra State governor said..

Obi described the late Anikwenwa as not only a man of God, but a great Nigerian who contributed meaningfully beyond his pastoral work, but also contributed immensely in building a better Nigeria.

“Those who know him well, must testify that he was involved in advocating for a better Nigeria, good governance and everything,” Obi said.

The Primate , Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, who presided at the ceremony said . Anikwenwa truly lived by the principles the Anglican Church is known for.

According to him, having done his work successfully on earth, the renowned cleric had gone home to rest.

The Prelate said: “Death comes to all as leveler. The Lord has called home one of the Patriots of the Anglican Church.

” He was the pioneer Bishop of Awka and Dean of Church of Nigeria. He lived on the principle of service to God and was a true servant of God who loves his people”

No fewer than 100 Archbishops, Bishops and priests from all parts of the country participated at the service.

The deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim represented the governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo. Others at the service were the Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor Umeh, House of Representatives member for Awka North and South, Professor Lilian Orogbu, Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Anyachebelu, chairman of Dozy Group, Dr. Dan Chukwudozie, as well as traditional and community leaders.

The body of Anikwenwa was received at his home town. Awkuzu by Ndukuba and later visited Anikwenwa’s home in Awka.

