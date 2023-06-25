Tinubu’s appointments: So far, so good but South East still wants more – Nkire

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s appointments and economic decisions, saying they will strengthen and build confidence in the country.



Nkire particularly applauded the President for appointing Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, urging him to deal fairly with the people of the South East not minding the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region in the last presidential election.



The APC leader who is a member of National Caucus and the pioneer leader of Caucus in Abia State said President Tinubu’s show of fair-mindedness and inclusivity would surely endear him to all Nigerians, adding, “so far, so good but South East still wants some more”.



Nkire further appealed to the President to also look into the unity and growth of the All Progressives Congress, the two areas he accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of “gross negligence and ignominy”.

The APC stalwart added “with President Tinubu’s actions and body language so far, it is obvious that he would still trash his litigating opponents with a landslide victory, should another Presidential election be set for tomorrow.



“Tinubu is a President who should have come a long time ago but Nigerians need not lose hope because the man who is on the saddle, not only knows the way but has so soon showed he is a town boy.



“From all indications, President Bola Tinubu, no doubt, is bound to outperform President Buhari in the areas of security, economy and ethnic balancing, thereby making the All Progressives Congress APC the most marketable political party the country”.