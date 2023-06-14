Tinubu suspends Bawa over weighty allegations of office abuse 

President Bola Tinubu, has suspended the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Bawa’s suspension, according to a statement by the Director, Information, SGF Office, Willie Basse, is to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

See the full statement here:

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU SUSPENDS BAWA INDEFINITELY FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

