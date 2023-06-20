By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George said President Bola Tinubu has started well as Nigeria’s President.

Chief George stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today Tuesday.

According to him, the early days of Tinubu as the Nigerian leader are not perfect, but reasonably better than his time as the Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007.

Chief George, who said he remains a solid member of the PDP, described Tinubu as a powerbroker, adding that he (George) is not an enemy of the President.

The PDP chieftain, however, said the President must manage the people and the country’s resources well.

He stated, “The major difference between Bola and I is his methodology, his managerial style, is unlike me.

“I have a background in the military and I am a logistician in the military. You don’t carry your men to war without adequately doing your serious planning, intelligence gathering.”

Giving an assessment of the Tinubu’s administration in the last three weeks, George said, “It is not a 100-metre race. He (Tinubu) is to manage his people and to manage the resources of this country for the betterment of this country. He is just starting off.”

The PDP stalwart said, “It’s not perfect but reasonable. At least, it is better than what we had known before when he was in Lagos. May be he was much younger at that time and no experience but now, Lagos is not Abuja.”

Meanwhile, George said he would take permission from the PDP should the President approach him to work together for the good of the country.

He, however, expressed confidence that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

George said, “Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounce him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria.”