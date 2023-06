Tinubu returns NEMA, Hajj Commission to Vice Office

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President in Abuja, Tuesday.

According to the statement, the

President has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.