Tinubu meets with Plateau, Akwa Ibom governors

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the governors Plateau and Akwa Ibom states, Caleb Mutfwang and Umo Eno, respectively, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming hours after the President held his maiden parley with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), where he called on the governors to work with the federal government.

The Akwa Ibom governor, Eno, was among the few governors that were absent at the Wednesday meeting.

Although the two governors went straight to the President office, it is not clear whether they are together in the meeting or have separate appointment.

Information has it that the Enugu State governor is expected to meet the President after the ongoing meeting with Eno and Mutfwang.