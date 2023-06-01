Tinubu meets with EFCC Chairman, Bawa, in Aso Rock

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu yesterday met behind closed doors with chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came barely 24 hours after he directed the Department of State Services, DSS, to vacate the Ikoyi office of the anti-graft commission which it blocked on Tuesday.

Bawa, who arrived at the Villa a few minutes past 2pm, was ushered into the President’s office complex.

Although the purpose of the meeting was not made public, Vanguard learned it was in connection with the reported disagreement between the EFCC and the DSS over the ownership of the Ikoyi office.

Recall that the President in what appeared a proactive move on Tuesday, directed the DSS to immediately vacate the Ikoyi office of the EFCC in Lagos

A statement issued by Tunde Rahman explained that the President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their work place, was brought to his attention.

DSS operatives had stormed the office around 7:00 am on Tuesday, and refused to leave, despite dialogue between operatives of both agencies.

Tuesday’s development followed a simmering rivalry between the DSS and the EFCC over ownership of the building.

The EFCC had expressed shock at the manner operatives of its sister agency denied its operatives entry into its Lagos office.

However, the DSS denied the claim, describing it as “not true.”

Reacting to the development late Tuesday, The President said “if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably.”