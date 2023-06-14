Tinubu meets Sule, Masari, Timi Alaibe, Kyari, Bawa, others in Aso Rock 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, Wednesday, met with the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrashid Bawa and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL Mele Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had earlier in the day, met with two royal fathers from Niger State: the Emir of Borgu, Muhammed Haliru Dantoro; and his counterpart from Kontagora, Mohammed Barau.

He also met with the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku., former Managing Director of the NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside.

Although the agenda of the separate meetings was not made public, the former NDDC Managing Director, Chief Alaibe told journalists that he came to congratulate the President.