Tinubu meets Kwankwaso, Ganduje in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in the February 25 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje at the Aso Rock.

Kwankwaso was one of the opposition presidential candidate that contested against President Tinubu in the election.

Although the duo arrived separately at the State House, it’s not ascertained whether they are meeting the President together or separately.

Kwankwaso who was also a former governor of Kano State, has been at loggerheads with Ganduje, who was then his deputy.

Also at the meeting with President Tinubu is the House of Representatives member -elect and one time Chairman of Appropriation Committee, Abdulmumuni Jibril, who is also Kwankwaso’s loyalist.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not made public, it may not be unconnected with the ongoing demolition of structures in the state by the current NNPP-led government which is said to be anti-Ganduje.