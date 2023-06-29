Tinubu meets international vocal powerhouse, Jemiriye, others in France

Adeniji Jemiriye, who has been around for over a decade and is well known for activism through heart-warming music making waves in local and international communities, wasn’t new to majority of Nigerians in Diaspora who welcomed President Bola Tinubu in France.

The award-winning Nigerian-American artiste wowed the President when she eulogized him in the Yoruba language, delving into the rich cultural history and Ewi of the Yoruba, at the meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora in Paris, France.

Acknowledging her gift, and as a Nigerian ambassador, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties and Communications, Mr. Dele Alake, told the President and attendees that Jemiriye had given a rendition in similar manner at the United Nations Headquarters, United States ten years ago and noted that she is proudly Nigerian.

Tinubu, after his Economic Summit in France with world leaders and stakeholders, demanded to hold an interactive session with Nigerians living in France.

As earlier promised that he will run an open-door administration for ideas that will develop the country, the President, during the session, sampled the opinions of Nigerians in Diaspora and restated inclusive government policies and decisions.

In the same vein, he appealed that Nigerians in Diaspora should join forces with his government by assisting the vulnerable to reduce poverty in the country to the barest minimum.

The reception was warm for the Nigerian leader and the brainstorming session fruitful as Nigerians in Diaspora pledged to assist the new government in achieving Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to birth Nigeria of good dreams.

On his part, the Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro, and his staff, who were present at the Hotel Plaza, Anthenee in Montaigne, Paris, for the interactive session, commended Jemiriye for her soulful and entertaining performance and being a cultural ambassador of Nigeria.

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairperson of the Nigerian In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), was also thrilled at the performance of the songstress whose song and visual, Tambele, is trending.

Real Madrid player David Alaba was also present at the interactive session with Nigerians in France.