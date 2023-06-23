Tinubu has started on a right footing – Gani Adams

…Tasks FG on State Police, Social Security, Illegal Mining, others

By Dapo Akinrefon

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Friday, commended the various reform initiatives of President Bola Tinubu, saying the president has started on a right footing.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the new move by Tinubu has shown that the president is in charge of the policy-direction of his administration.

He noted also that the appointment of the Service Chiefs had reflected the desire of a president that is in tune with the importance of federal character and one that is ready to accommodate all the six- geo political zones in the service of the nation.

He said: “I think President Bola Tinubu has started on a right footing and Nigerians are watching with great expectations.

“Leadership is all about service to the people and the president has shown determination with the various reform initiatives he had embarked on since May 29 when he assumed the mantle of leadership as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Setting an agenda on the Nigerian economy and education sector, Adams stated that within the first six months of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration, unemployed Nigerians can assess a monthly stipend of N15,000 each for a recorded 10 million Nigerians that would take care of their upkeep and house rents before they secure employment.

He said: “The stipend should be on 65/35 ratio.The 65 per cent will go to unemployed Nigerians and 35 per cent for children between the ages of one and 18, and the aged ones specifically the senior citizens who have reached the age of 65 years and above and are not on pension, as well as physically-challenged Nigerians.

“The money can be generated through special tax from Multinational Companies and other investors in Nigeria and a Special Revenue Generation Committee should be established to work on the modalities.This will reduce crime in the country and also reduce the spate of insecurity.

“This committee should also be empowered to stop illegal mining going on in some parts of the country.

“From Zamfara to Oyo, Enugu to Kebbi, Osun to Rivers, illegal miners are on the rampage and government is losing billions of dollars every year.

“It is ridiculous and embarrassing that majority of these perpetrators are foreigners, backed by some unpatriotic and selfish Nigerians.

“If this menace can be appropriately and effectively tackled with the use of force and legal sanctions, Federal and State Governments will be making tens of billions of dollars yearly. And if this money is judiciously used, majority of the challenges confronting the Nigerian State will become history.

“State government should also support the new education loan for tertiary institutions and ensure that education is free at sub-national levels.

“The recent appointment of the Service Chiefs truly reflected the desire of a president who is ready to run an ‘all- inclusive government.

“Mr. President must work out an action plan that will reduce oil theft across the country.

“The huge amount that had been going down the drain through oil theft should be checked.

“The Federal Government can stop this by creating a special tribunal on oil theft and prosecute people perpetrating economic sabotage”.

While urging the Tinubu government to work with the National Assembly and bring about a complete reform in the police, he stated that efforts should be made to reduce the spate of insecurity and crime across the country.

He said: “Our land border should be opened with effective security in order to stop illegal immigrants and goods from entering our country, and efforts should be made to reduce huge tariffs on imported goods, especially on vehicles coming to the country through our land borders.

“The Federal Government should encourage manufacturers from bringing raw materials that are not produced in the country to aid local production.

“This is possible when the tariff is reasonable for importers.

The Federal Government should stop round tripping to strengthen the Nigerian currency and aid forex control in the country.”