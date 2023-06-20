Tinubu departs for Paris global financial pact summit 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday departed for Paris, France to join other leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He left the Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 11 am in a chopper to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

On hand to see him off at the airport were some state governors, government officials and military personnel.

Recall that Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication and Strategy to the President, had in a statement informed that the President will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

According to the statement, President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The President will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials.

The Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

He will return to Abuja on Saturday.