Tinubu, Akpabio will restore hope of Nigerians – Bizman, Odunzeh

Politician and businessman, Chief Uche Ben Odunzeh has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the President of Nigeria.

Speaking to a league of Journalists at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, Odunzeh who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive of EUC Homes Ltd noted that the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President has restored hope to the people of Nigeria, especially to the poor masses as Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu is geared towards unprecedented economic boom.

Odunzeh also congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of Nigeria’s 10th Senate and Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

He further congratulated Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume on their appointments as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), respectively.

In his statement, Odunzeh said, “Gbajabiamila was a pragmatic Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives who brought dynamism to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly and balanced his loyalty to the people with his patriotism to the nation.

“Senator George Akume is a true nationalist, who has sustained an enviable political trajectory, offering valuable service to our great nation, and therefore, his appointment as the SGF is a patriotic call for more service to the nation.

“I am confident that the antecedents of President Tinubu in national leadership and Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s astuteness in administration has garnered them enormous credibility to carry on this new national assignment for a progressive Nigeria.”

He, therefore, expressed no doubt as they bring their expertise to bear in their various new assignments, especially as a true nationalist they are, wishing them success in their new jobs.