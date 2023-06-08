Tinubu Administration: Meeting point for Executive/Legislature to fast track development — Buni

Mail Mala Buni

By Olayinka Ajayi

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has described the Tinubu administration as a meeting point of the executive and legislative arms of government that could fast-track development.

Buni said the executive and legislative backgrounds of the President and his Vice President, the Chief of Staff, and the Secretary to the Federal Government give room for a smooth relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

According to Buni, “The President, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the SGF, George Akume, were former governors and senators, while the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajbiamila, is the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, making it a unique team.

“Their excellent backgrounds in the executive and legislative arms give them the advantage of partnering with the National Assembly to execute government policies and programmes without or with less confrontation.

“Their backgrounds in public offices have no doubt prepared them for the task of delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians with ease.

“I congratulate the President for making the right choice, and the new appointees, the COS and SGF, for the opportunity given to them to serve the country,” the Governor said.

Buni assured the support and cooperation of the government and people of Yobe State to the new federal government under President Tinubu.

“There is no time to waste, and he has solicited the cooperation of stakeholders and all Nigerians to support the new administration for a successful takeoff to meet the needs and expectations of Nigerians”.