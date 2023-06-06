Tinubu a strong man that keeps his eyes on his target – Cleric

By Bassey Ekette

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been characterized as a dedicated individual who was not persuaded by the negative publications directed at him during the 2023 general election but persevered until he was elected as President, Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation International made the remark recently in a chat with journalists in Lagos.

Speaking on the new Tinubu-led government he said: “Let me tell you something, I am not a fan of the President. As a pastor and man of God, there is a limit to which I can dabble into politics. I had my reservations about him contesting for the presidency and now that he is the president, I still have my reservations. I would’ve preferred that he did not contest at all.

“But having said that, I must admit I have also come to respect the man in a way. I don’t know too many men of his age who can withstand what he endured before, during and after the election. He was insulted. He was abused. He was called all sorts of names. But he just kept his eyes on his target. He continued to work hard, campaigned in every part of the country, despite his age. And inspite of all the abuses hurled at him, he didn’t insult anyone back in retaliation. He didn’t let it get to him. He stayed calm and in the end, the rest is history. I don’t believe in him that much, but you have to give it to him, he’s a strong man.”

When asked if he thinks Tinubu’s government will do well, the man of God responded: “It’s too early to say. Like I said, I am a pastor and I try very hard not to get involved in some things I consider not extremely significant to the church in the eyes of God. Our God works in mysterious ways. He can use the man to turn the country around for good, even if a large number of Nigerians don’t like him.

“If you recall, months before the election, I released a prophecy saying that the man most people want to win the election will not win it, it is the most despised man that will win it. Go and check online, you will find my prophecy there. That’s why I said our God is a mysterious God, he has his own way of doing things.”