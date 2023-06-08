Three cultists killed as police wade in to quell bloody clash in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

Operative of the Rivers State Police Command have quelled cult war in Rivers State reportedly killing three of the armed cultists involved in the battle for supremacy.

Cult battle for supremacy had erupted between members of the Iceland and Greenland cult groups at Udebu community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, resulting to exchange of gunfire.

A source within the community disclosed that members of the cult groups had mobilized to engage in a supremacy battle at the community at about but we’re faced by fierce force of Police in Ahoada East, who acted on a tip off.

The source mentioned that one Mr Bright and two other suspected cultists were fatally wounded by the Police in exchange of gun fire with the hoodlums.

Also, a native of the community names withheld hinted that a leader of one of the groups, Ikechukwu Uturu, aka Old School from Ahoada East LGA and other cultists escaped with bullet wounds.

The source said: “We gathered that one locally fabricated G-3 Riffle, a locally fabricated pistol which uses AK 47 ammunition, charms and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the hoodlums’ by the Police.”

At press time, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed that three suspected cultists were fatally wounded by the Police in the incident.