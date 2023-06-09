‘This is too bad’, Nigerians react as Ekiti lady out to break Hilda Baci’s Cook-A-Thon record

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has commenced a 120-hour cooking marathon at Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State.

This is coming barely a few weeks after chef Hilda Baci completed her cook-a-thon in record 100 hours.

Adeparusi has since sparked reactions online after a viral video where she reportedly completed 15 hours of the 120 hours surfaced.

Some Nigerians called her out for envy, saying she should have waited for Guinness World Records to confirm Hilda’s record.

@Detolah: Naija sha!!!! I think most of these people suddenly resurrecting are envious and annoying. This is why you need to hide your successes from people, they will go ahead and try to steal it from you. At least let Hilda get award first, Make breeze blow on it. Chef gbigbeyiyan🙄

@professorudeme: This thing no be competition na…why are some of us so envious of other people….chai

@SEOtuas: This is too bad. Why not wait after she is crowned u can start urs?

@ArrabBucknor: Hope they don’t run out of cooking gas.. anyway let’s see how it will end

@ShwagDr: Nigerian women don’t like themselves that much.

Forget all the bomboclat y’all see on y’all TL.

Everyone of them want to be the only woman in the world

@Mochainaxxx: This is 100% unnecessary.. other Nigerians are praying and hoping Hilda gets in the record book and another one just want to interfere with her success .. Nawa oo