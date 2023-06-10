Things to know about Ekiti-born Chef Damilola Adeparusi challenging Hilda Baci’s record

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has set out to beat Hilda Baci’s unofficial record, who is awaiting the confirmation of her 100hrs record-breaking cook-a-thon from Guinness World Records.

Recall that Hilda made headlines in May after beating Indian chef Lata Tondon’s 87 hours and 45 minutes record achieved in September 2019.

Here are the things you should know about the young chef Chef Damilola Adeparusi.

Damilola, who is attempting to break Hilda’s record, began her journey on June 9, 2023, and as of today, she has been cooking for over 30 hours.

Born Damilola Adeparusi, the young chef now fondly addressed as Chef Dammy is an Ekiti indigene and is attempting to break the record in Ilupeju, Ekiti.

Besides being a chef, Damilola is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as well.

Damilola is a vivaciously curious person, noting via her official pages her love for researching and learning about new things.

She is representing a church, Spirit Word Global Mission, in the cook-a-thon currently in Ekiti State and is attempting to break Hilda’s 100hrs record with her 120 hours goal.