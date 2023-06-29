‘They’re dumb,’ Bobrisky slams two women claiming pregnancy for Davido

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has slammed the two women who have alleged that popular singer, Davido impregnated them.

A US-based lady Anita Brown had taken to Instagram to accuse Davido of impregnating her.

She also shared a screenshot of an alleged chat between them, and did a pregnancy test on her live video.

Also, another French lady identified as Ivanna Bay, on Wednesday called Davido out for being responsible for her pregnancy

Reacting to the allegations, Bobrisky said the girls are dumb.

He maintained that Nigerians still love Davido and they do not care about them.

”Those girls coming out to tell us they are pregnant for Davido are all dumb. When you were all cool with him none of us was there. Why do you think we care now bringing this to the public? We Davido fans still love him regardless.

”As for that grandma in the USA shouting she doesn’t need Davido money bla bla, if you know you don’t need his money why then do you decide to bring this out here to the public?

”Oh you are looking for traffic so you can make more money on ur onlyfan page right? The two girls claiming they are pregnant are actually ugly, sorry to say. Especially the one in the USA her face isn’t nice at all, You people should let us rest we are still buying fuel at 510 per litre.”