The season of good news, By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren it was Father’s Day last Sunday. Did you receive your father’s blessings? If not, take steps to access your father’s blessings. Fathers may be spiritual or biological. You may use both or one if only one is available to you.

To receive your Father’s blessings, you may have to pay him a visit with gifts. You may also receive blessings from your heavenly father if you are qualified for it and you take steps to access it.

Whichever you choose, blessings always result in good news.

Brethren, it is still the month of visitation. By the grace of God you will experience heavenly visitation before this month ends in Jesus name.

Visits are either associated with good or bad news but we all prefer to have good news.

Divine visitation brings in good news. However what is good news to you may be bad news to another person.

Our focus is divine visitation that brings in good news.

When the Lord visited in those days, it was physical but these days, many of us experience the Lord’s visitation in the spiritual.

These days, the Lord could visit in a dream, he could visit in a vision, he could visit with the words of the Holy Spirit whispered into your ears while you sleep, he could also reveal the particular Bible passage you need for your break through in a dream or through the sermon you listen to.

God has thousands of ways of visitation what is sure is that the visitation of God brings good news.

However, faith is one of the keys to the visitation of God.

When the LORD visits, he puts your mind at rest. The visitation of the Lord puts an end to worries.

Are you prepared for the visitation of the LORD? If you are, then, shut challenges out of your mind. Increase your time for prayers and let worship songs be on your lips at all times.

With this in practice, you have prepared yourself for the visitation of the LORD.

The time of visitation is a time of favour.

Perhaps, you are the only woman that has never gone on maternity leave in your office and you have become a subject of mockery. Pretend, you didn’t see or hear your mockers. By the time God visits you, the office would grant you more time than any other woman ever had to take care of your multiple babies.

In your own case it may be that you have been working hard, yet promotion has eluded you for reasons that you cannot explain. Begin to take steps that would attract the visitation of the LORD and when this happens, your promotion would put you ahead of your colleagues.

Are you worried about health challenges? Turn to Jesus. Get as many Bible passages as you can find about the healing power of God. Begin to recite them daily and prepare for the LORD’s visitation. Your doctor’s would be surprised at the sudden change in your system when the LORD visits you.

After you might have taken steps that increase your faith, shut doubts out of your mind.

At the time that you take steps to prepare for the Lord’s visitation, the devil is likely to plant doubts in your mind. Why? It’s simply because your victory glorifies the LORD while the devil is put to shame.

So you must fortify yourself with the Word of God so that you keep the devil away.

Let’s consider the discussion of our Lord Jesus with his disciples when they saw that the tree he cursed the previous day had withered.

Mark 11 vs. 22 &23 (NIV): “ Have faith in God”, Jesus answered.

“ I tell you the truth, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea, and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it will be done for him”.

He went further in verse 24 “ Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours’.

Brethren, it is your duty to control what your heart focuses on.

Give no room for the devil. Any little space that the devil finds in your heart could become a big obstacle to your miracle.

James 4 vs.7&8: “ Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

Come near to God and he will come near you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded”.

A time of visitation is the time that God has decided to favour you.

Acts 12 verses 1-17 gives us a detailed account of what happens when the Lord visits. Here Peter was imprisoned by Herod.

Verses 5-9:” So Peter was kept in prison, but the church was earnestly praying to God for him.

The night before Herod was to bring him to trial, Peter was sleeping between two soldiers, bound with two chains, and sentries stood guard at the entrance.

Suddenly an angel of the Lord appeared and a light shone in the cell. He struck Peter on the side and woke him up. “ Quick, get up!” he said, and the chains fell off Peter’s wrists.

Then the angel said to him, “ Put on your clothes and sandals”. And Peter did so.

Peter followed him out of the prison, but he had no idea that what the angel was doing was really happening; he thought he was seeing a vision”.

When Peter rediscovered himself, he found out that his freedom was real.

Verse 11 of the same chapter bears witness “ Then Peter came to himself and said, “ Now I know without a doubt that the Lord sent his angel and rescued me from Herod’s clutches and from everything the Jewish people were anticipating”.

I may not know who or what is a Herod in your life be assured that once you are on the Lord’s side, you will experience the sudden visitation of the Almighty God.

Brethren you need to pray and pray earnestly like the church did for Peter.

In the name of Jesus, every chain that has been used to lock up your womb will be loosened as you cry unto the Lord in prayer.

Brothers and sisters, you cannot be tired of praying because God is not tired of listening to his own children.

You must direct your prayer point to the issue you want the Lord to address and our God that appears suddenly would appear for you in Jesus name.

When the Lord visits you, even your enemies would have no choice but to congratulate you.

Don’t bother praying for the forces behind your challenge to die. God might want them to live to see the miracle that he would do for you.

No surprise that the Psalmist wrote in Psalm 126 vs. 1-3: “ When the LORD brought back the captives of Zion, we were like men who dreamed.

Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy. Then it was said among the nations, “ The LORD has done great things for them”.

The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy”.

With the visitation of the Lord into your situation, an end comes to pain, tears and worries. The Lord’s visitation will usher in good news, joy and celebration.

Let the Motto of the Boys Scout be your motto: “ Be prepared”.

Prepare yourself for the LORD’s visitation and by the grace of God you will testify and your testimony will lift the faith of others in Jesus name.

As June winds down, may God give us the breath of life to enter into the month of perfection and live beyond it in Jesus name?

It is well!