The new President and new Nigeria

By Simeon Ndaji

The advent of a new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu among other things is expected to birth a new Nigeria without delay as he promised after taking the oath of office at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, May 29, 2023.

True to the new president’s assurance, so much is expected from a new Nigeria because the populace are unhappy and overly frustrated as a result of bad governance and failure.

President Tinubu has assured that he is poised to deliver on the spur of the moment: “I’ll hit the ground running…” he said after his swearing-in as the president of Federal Republic of Nigeria. From all indications he is overly zealous to tackle Nigerians’ problem. It will no longer be business as usual in a new Nigeria. The implication is that, ‘Old things will pass away’, and many things are subject to change in the new era in tandem with the vision of President Tinubu.

He is not oblivious of our ills and peculiar phenomenon gabbed as Nigerian syndrome posing a huge challenge to the citizenry and government to eradicate. Apparently, President Tinubu seems poised to eradicate these syndromes to astound those who gabbed him in a borrowed robe. Sharing of national cake, ethnicism, tribalism, cronyism, godfatherism, quota system and religious sentiments shall likely become history.

Indeed, if his dream scales through, Tinubu would become the darling of several Nigerians even in the diaspora. Sincerely, if he works hard by providence and Nigeria is incredibly transformed majority of the populace will conjecture that Tinubu is the best so far. And their expectations at the end of his eight years tenure would be a continuum of his good administration if the Constitution will be amended to accommodate that.

The idea of a new Nigeria, will be the best for our country. It would have a far-reaching positive impact on Nigerians.In fact, one of things that will happen in a jiffy, is that it would curb brain drain syndrome as many outside the country will come back to Nigeria.

Life expectancy and longevity will improve etc.ln my humble counsel, President Tinubu should not toy with this ample opportunity which didn’t come on a platter of gold; according to him, he laboured for three decades to actualise the impressive dream of becoming the president of Nigeria. He should remember that his predecessors have gambled and toyed with such opportunities by failing to develop and make Nigeria better rather they left the seat of power and governance a worst-case than they met it; and Nigerians are poorer and worst than ever.

Indices that would spur Tinubu and earn him applause and honour is hinged on his ability to galvanise his thoughts and dreams into unprecedented actions that would metamorphose into a desired new Nigeria. He should astound those who doubt his competence by accomplishing seventy-five percent of his promises before the end of four years.

Truly if President Tinubu would worth his onion as the champion of a new Nigeria and deliver his lofty ideas and promises every Nigerian including the diaspora will forget all criticisms and will accept him with pride as the best president in Nigeria. He said his administration shall be guided by these principles: Nigeria will be impartially governed, he will ensure the nation is defended from terror and all forms of criminality, he will remodel the economy to bring about growth, development, job creation, availablity of food and end poverty. Women and youth will be included in his new government.

He will take Proactive steps to champion a credit culture to curb corruption while strengthening the effectiveness of various anti-corruption agencies. He also assured that security will be given top priority, the economy will embrace higher GDP growth, reduction of unemployment will be actualised by job creation, boosting agriculture, providing infrastructure and phasing out oil subsidy which favours the rich at the expense of the poor.He will implement favourable monetary and foreign policy and work in synergy with West African countries to end extant conflicts.

However, in every step president Tinubu will take let him be guided by uprightness, justice and fair play, and above all, let him on a serious note be guided by wisdom and accountability. These are what will ensure his success and make him a hero he wants to be, the best among his equals. He should be very diligent in his appointments to choose capable hands with salient experience and good track record of patriotism and accountability.

Also, President Tinubu should not forget that the Constitution, first, Section 12(4) says that Government shall strive to eradicate illiteracy. And president Tinubu should construe that education must not suffer any neglect. There is a monster,’ ASSU Strike’ that has come along way, and consistently marred education progress in Nigeria. The monster must not be allowed to rear its ugly head in the new Nigeria academia. The Labour Union will assume the watchdog role of the press to rate the new president on workers’ welfare, minimum wage, high cost of living, outrageous inflation etc.

At the centre of watchdog role is the press who are partners in progress with government but more often than not, virtually most governments misconstrue its critique role as hate speech. The Press criticise government and organisations to assess their performance and spur them into action to improve in the areas they are weak or fallen short of expectations. The health sector problems appear unending.But, the new president is expected to have a virgin idea to proffer lasting solutions.

President of Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to fix Nigeria according to IBB;and by some people’s assessment should proffer lasting solutions to various problems and challenges likely to bedevil the new Nigeria in the offing. With God all things are possible. But he should be careful not to be decieved and fall prey to temptation of dictatorship as a powerful president of Nigeria.

President Tinubu should not forget that some presidents who promised Nigerians they have gotten the magic wand to improve on the economy, end poverty and make Nigeria peaceful,a haven of splendor and lovely ended up not just failures, but vacated the seat of governance worst than they met it.

Some public affairs analysts observed that our enomic problem started in 2013, and deepened there after. There was no serious strategies and commitment to salvage the nation from the ugly economic situation. President Goodluck Jonathan tried the best he could, but his best was not good enough, President Buhari and APC stalwarts gravely vilified Jonathan to pave way for Buhari…and he came on board and disappointed Nigerians.

But there are many countries that suffered hardship like us, and the citizenry told their unpalatable stories about their nations but they didn’t stop there, one man volunteered like Jesus, came to their rescue. The deliverer is President Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore. Today, Singapore is one of the best places to live in the world because Lee Kuan Yew changed the narrative. In the annals of history of Singapore, President Lee Kuan Yew’s name is etched in Gold….Why can’t such be replicated in Nigeria by the new president, and a proponent of ‘New Nigeria’?

This quote suffices as an advice to President Tinubu. The quote is from the Author of, from Third World to First.”Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him. Or give it up. This is not a game of cards! This is your life and mine! I’ve spent a whole lifetime….” The quote is an advice and a warning to Singapore citizens by Lee Kuan Yew that he has transformed Singapore from Third World to First… with dedication and hard work. Let nobody destroy the best legacy he achieved as he took a bow…. Any Singaporean coming after me must be determined and committed to hard work to preserve the excellent foundation of new Singapore of first class.

We want the spirit of excellence of Lee Kuan Yew to resonate in our government, polity, system and holistically in our nation Nigeria. President Tinubu should take note. And he should borrow a leaf from Lee Kuan Yew and transform our nation anew, and to a wonderful world-class standard. What would spur him into action is that comments are raving that they have witnessed: he ‘ hit the ground running….’ You are shaking up the system and upturnning statuesque especially the security architecture, it appears the process is a continuum, and people want to witness how proactive and you can be. If you can make good your promises you can be sure that your name will be written in gold in the annals of history as the best president of Nigeria.