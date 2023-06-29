‘Thank you Akin,’ says Tinubu as Ambode makes remarkable return to politics

-We ‘ll work together to make Nigeria work, Tinubu woos governors

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has made a remarkable return to the frontline politics – he (Ambode) broke the jinx on Thursday after meeting President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

The duo met at a reception organised by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in honour of Tinubu.

Ambode’s presence at the event marked the first time he would be visiting Sanwo-Olu at state House since he left office over four years ago as Governor.

Acknowledging Ambode’s presence at the event, Tinubu said, “. I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you Akin!”

The event was held to welcome Tinubu, who was visiting the state for the first time as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the Sallah break.

Tinubu had on Tuesday, returned to Lagos after seven-day trip abroad.

Recall that there were speculations over strained relationship between the incumbent Governor, Sanwo-Olu and his immediate predecessor, Ambode over the controversial manner he (Ambode) was displaced as governor, denying him of a second term in office.

Also, Sanwo-Olu, recently visited Ambode in his Epe residents on the ocassion of his birthday where they exchanged pleasantries.

The Grand Reception had in attendance prominent personalities, which included: Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, NGF, And Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Works and Housing, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Business magnate, Aliko Dangote, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Tajudeen Olusi, chairman Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC. All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains, among others.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has stressed the need for governors across party lines to work with his administration at the federal level to make Nigeria work again for the upcoming children and future of the country.

Tinubu, while addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude for the sincere support and trust they reposed in him before, during and after the elections.

According to him, “This is a challenging time for us all and we must try our best to change it for the better. All I want to say here today is to say thank you all.

“Thank you for spreading the understanding to Nigeria people. On the economy, we need to take the steps to stop the bleeding of our fathers’ resources and the speedy action on fuel subsidy. We had no choice.

“We are re-engineering the economy through effective control management of our resources in order to meet the obligations we owe Nigerians. We are on.

“Am assuring you (Governors) that we will be working with all of you and the 25 million Nigerians. We can not afford to go down the lane of being Father Christmas to the neighbouring countries. We can’t just afford the fuel subsidy and is eating our foreign exchange, yes we can share our benefits.

“That’s why you elected me. you chose me to bring about necessary changes that will benefit not only you but your grandchildren and our tomorrow. We haven’t started.

“We have to re-engineer our fiscal system of the country. We have to practice true federalism. We will work together, run open door policy that will save Nigeria from the brink to a resilient economy.

“We have to make Nigeria work again. You will see reward in this country, we will prosper fir the sake of our children and the future of Nigeria. I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you Akin!”

Earlier, the President had visited The Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona and later Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III.