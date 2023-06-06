Terrorists kill vigilante member working on a farm in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

A vigilante member identified as SurJo Abdulhadi on Tuesday was killed by terrorists while working on his farm located the outskirts of Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State.

A fellow vigilante who does not wish to be named told Vanguard that the victim was ambushed and killed at about 8:30 while working on a farm along Sanawa Village, Makera Constituency.

“Today, at about 8.30 in the morning, a group of terrorists ambushed and killed one of our men called Abdulhadi Surajo who was working on a farm in Sanawa village, Makera Ward in Dutsinma Local Government and killed him,” the source said.

While confirming the report, the spokesman, of Katsina Police Command, ASP Sadiq Abubakar said: “It is true. One Abddulhadi Surajo went to the outskirts of Dutsinma town alone to farm but he was attacked and killed by bandits.

“Unfortunately, before the police team led by the Area Commander Dutsinma could reach the area, the terrorists had absconded into the bish.”

Vanguard learnt that the remains of the late vigilante member had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rights.

For quite sometimes now. apart from some rural areas in the frontline local governments prone to banditry, Katsina state townships have been relatively peaceful.

Nevertheless, the new Katsina Governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has said that his administration will give paramount attention to issues of insecurity until the menace wiped away completely from the states.