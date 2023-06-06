Terrorists kill vigilante member on Katsina farm

By Ogalah Ibrahim

A vigilante member, identified as Surajo Abdulhadi, was, yesterday killed by terrorists while working on his farm on the outskirts of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A fellow vigilante, who does not want to be named, told Vanguard that the victim was ambushed and killed about 8:30 a.m. while working on a farm along Sanawa village, Makera constituency.

“Today, about 8.30 in the morning, a group of terrorists ambushed and killed one of our men, called Abdulhadi Surajo, who was working on a farm in Sanawa village, Makera Ward in Dutsinma council and killed him,” the source said.

Confirming the report, the spokesman, of Katsina Police Command, Sadiq Abubakar, said: “One Abddulhadi Surajo went to the outskirts of Dutsinma town alone to farm but he was attacked and killed by bandits.

“Unfortunately, before the police team led by the Area Commander Dutsinma could reach the area, the terrorists had absconded into the bush.”

Vanguard learned that the remains of the late vigilante member had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

For quite some time now, apart from some rural areas in the frontline local governments prone to banditry, Katsina State townships have been relatively peaceful.

Nevertheless, the new Katsina governor, Dr Dikko Radda has said his administration would give paramount attention to issues of insecurity until the menace is wiped away from the states.

Daily Times ex-editor, Peter ‘Pan’ Enahoro, for burial in UK today

The remains of foremost journalist, author and national icon, Mr Peter Enahoro, will be buried in London, today.

He died in the United Kingdom on April 24 this year at 88.

Enahoro became editor of Nigeria’s oldest newspaper, The Daily Times, at the age of 23 and proceeded to carve a niche for himself as a satirist, standing on the side of the people.

Widespread eulogies trailed his demise.

Publisher of Daily Times of Nigeria, DTN, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, said today’s interment would not end the life and times of Enahoro, but elevate his legend globally.

DTN, he said, has embarked on activities to honour the late icon. DTN, which Enahoro led, will be 100 in three years’ time.

Anosike said: “Daily Times of Nigeria is proud of the landmarks of the legend, Peter Enahoro. Indeed, one can rightly say his engagements were a labour of love for the development of Nigeria and the vibrant press in the country today owed much of its credit to Peter Enahoro’s bold and courageous skill with the pen to hold those in power accountable to the people.”

Double-spread adverts eulogizing the great man are being run in some national dailies.

President Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Labour Party, LP, presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are among prominent Nigerians who eulogized Enahoro, describing him as a nationalist, astute journalist, trainer of young journalists and nice man.

Famous African journalist, Ben Asante, who worked under Enahoro in the latter’s London-based magazine, New African, in the 1980s, said he remembered Enahoro for many good things.

Asante further painted him in glowing colours, saying Enahoro’s name opened doors at the top echelon of government and business in Nigeria.

His words: “There was much more to working under the doyen of journalism then. Peter opened the doors. With the mere mention of Peter’s name, even at the time of military government, I gained entry to leading political and business circles.”