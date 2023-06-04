Terrorists kill scores in Zamfara, abduct over 30 girls

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists at the weekend, attacked communities in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State where they killed many locals and abducted no fewer than 30 girls.



A survivor told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview monitored on Sunday, that one of the abducted girls who managed to escape from captivity, returned with only her head scarf.



The terrorists attacked Sakkida and Jambako communities on Saturday afternoon, killed over 20 villagers at Sakkida and injured others.



According to a villager who survived the attack, ” We woke up peacefully, there was rain and some locals had prepared to go to the farm. Suddenly there was report that the terrorists have attacked a neighboring village, Sakkida. “

“The local vigilante, JTF called the people of Janbako and sought help. Our volunteers and other community members took up arms and. headed to the village. “

” There was a hill before you reach the village. Not knowing that the terrorists had laid ambush behind the hills, they opened fire on our people. Today in Jambako, 22 people were buried .”

“Security operatives were called but they replied that they cannot be able to come immediately because their armoured personnel carrier was not on the ground. They only had Hilux. The security operatives tried, they chased the terrorists. When they came back, they came with motorcycles that belonged to the terrorists,” he alleged.

” Many people were injured, some were shot, others were hit with machetes. In Janbako, there was no any security operative stationed there to provide security,” he alleged.

Another local told journalists that girls were abducted in Gora village while picking fuel wood in the bush at Daggera, adding that last week the terrorists killed 3 locals and abducted another 3.

” Now they’ve abducted our girls, over 30. They send a message that this year if we want to cultivate our farms in Daggera, we must have a truce with them. We’ve been doing that with them, we can’t even count the number of times we entered into such agreement. We don’t know what to do,”he said.

He said the girls were abducted on Saturday at about noon, adding that among them one was seen running back with only her head scarf.

He alleged that security operatives were yet to go on search and rescue of the abducted Zamfara girls.

According to the BBC Hausa Service, the police in Zamfara confirmed the incident but had no details.