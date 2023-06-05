Terrorism: Tinubu charges security agencies on synergy

President Bola Tinubu has charged security agencies in country to share information in order to combat the negative effects of terrorism.

He said that hoarding such resources would be counter-productive in the fight against the menace.

The president stated this on Monday during a tour of the new office of the National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja.



He said his administration recognised the relationship between security and economic revival, prosperity and development.



Tinubu said that terorism is a global phenomenon that must be tackled with all resources in order to eliminate completely.



“If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity and development, then we have to give priority to security.

“What I have seen here is a demonstration of intelligence efforts to counter-terrorism. This must be backed by knowledge.

“Counter-terrorism that is not backed by knowledge and intelligence is not going to be of any service to any nation. We are going to work on that together.

“The effort of the entire armed forces of this country must be put together in a way that there will be one single focus on securing the country,” he said.

Tinubu, who described the tour of facilities at the new ONSA building as very important, said his administration would provide necessary support to the nation’s security architecture.

In his remarks, the NSA, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, thanked the president for making the visit his first engagement outside the Villa.

He said: “It reinforces his commitment, dedication and inflexible rigidity to ensuring that the security misfortunes of Nigeria and by extension the sub-region are overcome within the shortest possible time.”

Monguno pledged the total commitment and dedication of ONSA to ensuring that the president realises his promises to the people on security.