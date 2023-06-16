Tender sincere apologies for your misdeeds, Osun APC elders caucus to Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar

Osun state elders’ caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to seek genuine forgiveness for his misdeeds to find way back into the party.

In a statement issued by Chairman of the caucus, Sola Akinwumi on Friday, he said the party maintained its open door policy for anyone with genuine intention towards the development of the party.

Ogbeni Aregbesola had during his home coming event organised by his loyalists seek forgiveness from aggrieved party members for the actions they might have offended with.

While he noted that he is not afraid of war, he added that it was time to rebuild the party and he was available to return the party to winning ways if stakeholders are ready for reconciliation.

But the elders caucus insisted that the former Minister should apologise genuinely for his misdeeds in order to gain his place.

It reads, “The APC, Igbimo-Agba Osun Chairman- Chief, (Engr.) Sola Akinwumi in wide consultation with the body’s members resolved as follows:

“That the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State Chapter remains intact while the leadership is exploring all avenues towards ensuring a united and focused Party.

“It has come to the knowledge of this body some comments made by the Fmr Gov/Minister of Interior H/E. Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola during his recent event in Osun State and wish to inform the public that our Party’s door is opened to any Party member who is ready to apologize genuinely to the Party for his/her misdeeds.

“Finally, this body deeply appreciates all committed and loyal members for their unwavering and firm support for the Party despite all odds”.