Telecoms contribute N2.5trn to Nigeria’s GDP in Q1 of 2023 – NCC

Telecommunications and ICT services contributed N2.508 trillion to Nigeria’s GDP in the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) stated on Thursday.

NCC quoted figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in a statement issued by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr Reuben Muoka.

“Telecoms contribution to GDP was calculated from 46 distinct sectors of the economy, which constitute telecoms and information services baskets.

“The Nigerian telecoms industry has continued to show a positive outlook, which is credited to the innovative and predictable telecoms regulatory environment implemented by the NCC.

“One of the key highlights of the telecoms industry performance within the period was the generation of 820.8 million dollars for the Federal Government from 5G spectrum licences fees.

“The fees were paid by three operators, MTN, MAFAB and Airtel,’’ Muoka stated.

He added that following the issuance of the licences in December 2021, MTN and MAFAB already launched 5G services, while Airtel, which received its licence in December 2022, is set to launch the service in June.

The NCC spokesman stated also that another major development in the sector was the launch of Starlinks broadband services, a satellite-based wireless broadband service with potential nationwide coverage.

He added that this followed the issuance of licence to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX by the NCC, noting that the services were now available in different parts of the country.

Muoka stressed that the growth statistics of the telecoms industry were showing impressive record of contributions to the Nigerian economy.

He stated that the number of phone subscribers in Nigeria as at April 2023 stood at 223.6 million.

Number of Internet subscribers for the same period was 157 million, while broadband subscriptions stood at 92 million, Muoka added.