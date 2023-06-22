 TEBEBA launches 3-in-1 book publishing, marketing, reading app

TEBEBA, an award-winning writing and publishing firm in Nigeria, has launched its app, TEBEBA Books, version 1 on iOS and version 2 on Google play store, marking a groundbreaking achievement for the continent, as the app is the first of its kind in Africa.

TEBEBA has earned its reputation through consistency and excellence in the industry, and this launch is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, a statement noted.

Explaining how it work, the statement added that TEBEBA Books app is a one-stop platform where readers across the nation and the globe can access great books from talented authors. With the launch of the TEBEBA Books app on both iOS and Google play store, readers can now easily discover and connect with great authors from all over the world.

It read: “Whether you’re looking for the latest bestsellers or hidden gems, TEBEBA Books app has something for everyone. The TEBEBA Books app is a powerful tool for anyone looking to streamline their writing and publishing processes. The app is also incredibly user-friendly, with an intuitive interface that makes it easy to navigate.

“One of the things that sets TEBEBA Books app apart from other writing and publishing apps is its focus on quality. The company is committed to helping writers and publishers create the best possible content, and the app is designed with this goal in mind.

“With features like access to audiobooks and access to a network of professional editors, TEBEBA Books app is a powerful tool for anyone looking to improve the quality of their writing.

“TEBEBA’s commitment to customer service is unparalleled in the writing and publishing industry. This level of customer service is a testament to TEBEBA’s commitment to its users and their satisfaction.

“The new TEBEBA Books app has already received glowing reviews from users and industry experts alike. Users have praised the app’s intuitive interface and powerful features, while experts have applauded TEBEBA’s dedication to quality and customer service.

“TEBEBA’s new app is a powerful tool for anyone looking to streamline their writing and publishing processes. With its user-friendly interface, powerful features, and commitment to quality and customer service, the app is sure to be a hit with users around the world. Congratulations to TEBEBA on this exciting milestone. TEBEBA Books is the ultimate destination for great African ebooks and audiobooks, available on both Google Play and iOS,” it concluded, urging book lovers to download the app and start exploring the home of exceptional possibilities.