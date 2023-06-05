Taraba Peace Committee condemns killing of two in renewed Tiv/Jukun hostility

… As Taraba Plans First Economic, Security Summit

By Femi Bolaji

The Independent Peace Committee in Taraba State has condemned the killing of two persons in renewed hostilities between the Tiv and Jukun communities in Wukari local government area of the state.

It was gathered that tension heightened weekend after two persons were reportedly killed along Wukari- Tsokundi road and a reprisal followed in Wukari town.

The state Chairman of the Peace Committee, Prof. Talla Ngarka, who spoke Monday, bemoaned the loss of lives and called on the state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas to immediately intervene.

According to him, “ The Committee understands that two persons were killed along Wukari-Tsokundi road and there was immediate reprisal in Wukari town as tension arose with escalation leading to the killing of yet to ascertained casuaties.

“Whatever is the issue, we call on the agrieved parties to shealth their swords and embrace dialogue in finding lasting solution to the age long crisis.

“There can never be crisis without a root cause. We therefore, call on the Governor to probe the renewed crisis with a view to preventing its re-occurrence.”

Taraba state is also set to host its first ever youth, economic and security summit following the constitution of a 21 Taraba Youth Summit Committee by the state governor.

Addressing the press Monday in Jalingo, the state capital, Chairman of the committee, Benjamin Bako, said the committee in synergy with relevant stakeholders would work to create an enabling environment for investors to come explore the potential of the state.

He said, “We are changing the narrative and the mentality of our youths who believe that one must work with government. We want to give our youths technological skills in line with the global trend.

“In the economic sector, the summit will bring in investors both local and foreign to explore the potential of the state and empower our communities with economic activities.

“You know that without security, we can not achieve our plans for the state, so, the security summit will bring in stakeholders from across the state to chart a way forward towards ensuring the security of lives and property.”

He also warned criminal elements within the state to either repent or be ready to meet their Waterloo.