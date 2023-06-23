Taraba: Gov Kefas rallies traditional rulers against insecurity, illegal mining

Gov. Kefas

Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba has called on the traditional rulers in the state to support and cooperate with the government toward ending illegal mining and all forms of insecurity in the state.

The governor made the call when he met with the traditional rulers on Friday in Jalingo.

He maintained that the current security challenges in the state required urgent attention, hence the need for stronger collaboration between government and the traditional institutions.

“It is our collective responsibility to confront these challenges head-on and restore peace and security in our state.

“We lose innocent lives on a daily basis, our communities are deserted with many people displaced. The destruction of properties has cast a dark cloud over our once-peaceful state.

”In the face of such adversities, unity and collaboration is paramount.

”While mining holds great potentials for economic growth, the unregulated and illegal mining practices pose a significant threat to our environment, the economic and social sectors.

”We must also find a way of ending illegal mining because it constitutes part of the reasons why insecurity persists in our communities,’’ he said.

Kefas said that as custodians of people’s cultural heritage, his administration would seek the guidance and invaluable wisdom of the traditional rulers toward addressing the security challenges confronting the state.

The governor explained that Taraba, like many other states in Nigeria had been grappling with the scourge of banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, and farmer-herder conflicts, among other security challenges.

According to him, these myriads of security challenges had brought so much hardship on the people, hence all hands must be deck to tackle them.

He stressed the need for people of the state to set aside their differences and embrace dialogue, insisting that such move would lead to lasting peace in the state.

Responding, the Aku Uka of Wukari, and Chairman, Taraba Council of Chiefs, expressed deep concern over the security situation in the state.

He promised the governor that the traditional institution would supprt any initiative introduced by goverment aimed at entrenching peace in the state.

He, however, called for more powers to be delegated to traditional rulers in order to effectively support goverment in confronting insecurity and illegal mining in the state. (NAN)