Tansian University VC to students: We’ ll expel anyone that joins cultism

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Vice Chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya in Anambra State, Professor Eugene Nwadialor has said that the institution has zero tolerance for cultism, warning that the penalty for belonging to any cult group is instant expulsion from the university.

Addressing the students during the 16th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Nwadialor also directed that movement out of the university premises for any reason must be with

the consent of the appropriate authorities.

He observed that as a private faith-based university, students should take the advantage to build their spiritual lives and establish their personal relationships with God.

He also warned parents not to hide their children’s errors or bad behavior thinking they were doing them any good, but rather speak out once they notice any untoward happening about them.

The VC said: “While we thank parents for trusting us and entrusting your children to us for both academic and character formation, I want to remind you that you also have great roles to play in the development of your children.

“The family is where the education of any child begins, be it formal or informal, hence the importance of the involvement of parents in the education of their children cannot be overemphasized.

“The collaborative responsibility of the staff and the parents is highly recommended and encouraged. The parents should not for any reason hold back, but rather speak up in any time of incongruity.

“This is because the demons we breed today will consume us tomorrow. The parents should therefore report any issue of concern about their children to the school authorities and vice versa.

“The sharing of information and collaborative responsibility will definitely keep the children on their toes and get them into being the best they can be for themselves and their families.”

Nwadialor urged the students to look back from where they are coming from to where they are going to and encouraged them to strive to stand out always as the best in whichever positive activity they engage in.

“Challenge yourselves to succeed and make yourselves, your parents and the university proud. This university has produced respected men and women in and beyond the shores of this country and you too can become one of them and be a good ambassador of this university in the future,” he further advised.