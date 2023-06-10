Tanker Explosion in Abuja: No casualties recorded — Police

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Residents of Gwagwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were thrown into a state of panic on Friday, following an explosion that occurred in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) had developed a mechanical fault and was being fixed when a spark ignited the gas, leading to the explosion and subsequent fire outbreak.

However, no casualties were recorded as police officers and operatives of the Federal Fire Service quickly arrived at the scene to put out the fire and ensure that the situation was brought under control.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard, a police source who asked not to be named because he didn’t have the authority to speak with journalists on the matter explained how they were able to contain the inferno.

“We received a distress call about the incident, and immediately the DPO dispatched officers to the scene. We also contacted the Federal Fire Service, who arrived shortly after to help us put out the fire. We were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings, and we worked assiduously to ensure that the area is safe again for residents,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, also confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the explosion has commenced.

“On the 9th of June 2023, at about 09:00hrs, a tanker carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) developed a mechanical fault around Gwagwa Primary School along Gwagwa-Karmo road.

“While efforts were being made to fix the fault, there was a spark that resulted in an explosion, setting the tanker ablaze. Thankfully, no lives were lost.

“The situation is under control as police officers from Gwagwa Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the DPO, and operatives of the Federal Fire Service swiftly drifted to the scene, curbed the damage, emplaced safety measures, and crowd control, while efforts are being made to totally extinguish the already curbed inferno.

“Meanwhile, further investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the explosion has commenced, and members of the public are urged to disregard any contrary narrative from any quarters and go about their lawful duties without fear of any kind,” she said.

In the meantime, residents of Gwagwa have expressed gratitude to the police officers and operatives of the Federal Fire Service for their prompt response and effective handling of the situation.

“I was in my shop when I heard the explosion. I thought it was a bomb blast, but when I came out, I saw the tanker on fire. I was scared for my life, but the police officers and fire service officials arrived quickly and put out the fire. We are grateful to them,” said a resident who identified herself as Mrs. Amina.

Other residents in the area, who also spoke to Sunday Vanguard, said the incident serves as a reminder of the potential danger that tanker accidents pose to communities and the need for proper safety measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring.