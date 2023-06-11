Tajudeen Abass: Worthy Leader for 10th National Assembly

By Femi Salako

In the race for the next Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass has emerged as a frontrunner, capturing the attention of the nation with his compelling vision and impressive track record. Over the past few weeks, he has fervently presented his case to Nigerians, providing strong reasons why he is the right choice to lead the 10th assembly.

Notably, Hon. Tajudeen Abass distinguishes himself as a lawmaker with a remarkable legislative record. In the outgoing 9th assembly, he held the distinction of being the lawmaker with the highest number of sponsored bills, an astonishing 74 within a span of four years. This impressive feat demonstrates his dedication to enacting meaningful legislation that addresses the diverse needs of the Nigerian people. Furthermore, his exceptional ability to garner support and achieve results is evidenced by his record-breaking number of approved bills, with 21 bills receiving the green light in the House.

However, Hon. Abbass’ credentials extend far beyond his legislative achievements. Widely recognized as a highly proactive lawmaker, he has consistently displayed a keen sense of urgency in addressing pressing issues and advocating for the interests of his constituents. His ability to identify key challenges and propose practical solutions has earned him the respect of his colleagues and constituents alike.

An excellent administrator with a wealth of experience, Hon. Abbass possesses the skills necessary to effectively manage the affairs of the House. His previous endeavors demonstrate his adeptness in handling complex administrative tasks, ensuring smooth operations and efficient decision-making processes. With his vast knowledge and expertise, he is well-equipped to navigate the intricacies of parliamentary procedures and effectively lead the 10th assembly.

Moreover, Hon. Tajudeen Abbass is renowned for his people-oriented approach to governance.

His unwavering commitment to the greater good of all Nigerians is evident in his legislative agenda, which prioritizes the welfare and progress of the nation. If elected as the Speaker, he vows to foster robust collaboration between the House and the administration of President Bola Tinubu. By working in tandem, they aim to realize the ambitious goals outlined in the RENEWED HOPE AGENDA, thereby propelling Nigeria towards sustainable development and progress.

In a time where Nigeria requires strong and visionary leadership, Hon. Tajudeen Abbass stands out as a candidate who embodies the qualities necessary for this crucial role. His proven legislative prowess, administrative acumen, and genuine commitment to the people make him a compelling choice for the position of Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives.

His quest for the speakership position has continued to receive various support and backing from members of the house as over 300 members has already reiterated their support for him.

Most recently President Bola Tinubu met with lawmakers elect in the Green Chamber to urge them to support Hon. Abass Tajudeen to emerge as the speaker of the house of representatives.

This admonition was well accepted as one of the popular candidate vying for the position, Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara dropped out of the race to support Hon. Abass Tajudeen.

As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the forthcoming election, one thing is clear: Hon. Tajudeen Abbass offers a renewed hope for Nigeria’s legislative landscape, promising to steer the House towards a future of meaningful and impactful governance.