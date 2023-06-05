Taiwan Trade Mission to Lagos event holds Thursday, 8th June 2023

The B2B event is scheduled to take place between 8 am-6 pm.
You are cordially invited to meet the Mission members (details as attached) for exploring business opportunities and cooperation.
To attend, please follow the link below and fill out the registration form or come to the venue on the event date.
Participation is absolutely free!
B2B Meeting Date in Lagos Nigeria:
Thursday, 08th June
Time: 9:00-16:00
Venue: Lagos Continental Hotel, Plot 52A, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Product Categories:
- Auto Parts/Electronics/Air Transfer System/ Hygienic Environment/ Pest Killer/ Insect Killer
- Machinery/ Medical devices/Tie Gift/ Marble stones
