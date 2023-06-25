Tackle Nigeria’s insecurity head-on, Baptist Conference urges Service Chiefs

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Capital Territory Baptist Conference has urged the newly appointed service chiefs to be direct in confronting the nation’s security problems.

The call was made, Weekend, during the 2023 Central Ordination of the Conference held in Abuja, where 17 pastors were ordained into full gospel ministry.

The religious leaders expressed the hopes and expectations of Nigerians for decisive action from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s new administration and the service chiefs to effectively tackle the menace.

Rev. Dr. Julius Omolola, Senior Pastor of New Heritage Baptist Church in Somolu, Lagos, said, “As the new administration rolls out policies, they must do so with empathy and a heart for the masses.”

During the ordination ceremony, Rev. Dr. Dogara Gwana, President of the FCT Baptist Conference, congratulated President Tinubu on the appointment of the new service chiefs and expressed confidence in their abilities.

However, he acknowledged the difficult situation they face, stating, “The Service Chiefs are coming in at a very challenging time. We have high expectations because we are under pressure.

“We look to God for guidance and hope that the Service Chiefs will confront the bandits and other terrorist groups head-on to bring security to Nigeria.

“We want to travel, meet, engage in businesses, and sleep safely.”

The event also emphasized the significance of steadfastness and faithfulness in ministry work.

Rev. Sabonyaro Adam, Chairman of the Ministerial Sub-Committee, FCT Baptist Conference, advised the newly ordained pastors to “remain steadfast, patient, and adhere to the word of God, as it is the key to successful ministry.”

Addressing the unemployment crisis affecting millions of university graduates, Rev. Bayo Oladeji, Spokesman of the FCT Baptist Conference, called on Nigeria’s political leaders to take action.

He stated, “The time has come for our leaders to confront this reality. Our politicians should feel ashamed that countless university graduates remain unemployed.”