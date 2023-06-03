Tackle corruption, revive economy — ECWA President urges Tinubu

Rev. Stephen Baba-Panya, President, of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to tackle corruption and insecurity while paying special attention to the economy.

He made the appeal on Saturday in Jos during the installation of ECWA’s General Secretary, board of trustees and the send-off of the outgoing General Secretary.

Nigeria cannot thrive if corruption and insecurity are not tackled,” he declared.

He called on the new President to base his appointments, especially in the security sector, on merit and equity.

Baba-Panya tasked the newly appointed General Secretary and the board of trustees to put in their best in the discharge of their duties so as to fulfil God’s calling on them.

Earlier, Prof. Samuel Kunhiyop, Guest Speaker at the occasion, had said that successful leadership was a question of responsibility and human relationships.

He tasked the newly appointed Church council members to shun attitudes that could hamper good human relationships and particularly cautioned against pride, abuse of power, and desperation, among other vices.

He also challenged the appointees to embrace teamwork.

The outgoing General Secretary of ECWA, Rev Yunusa Nmadu, in a remark, said that during his tenure, a bye-law for ECWA was developed, the rule of law was adhered to, and corruption was never tolerated.

He assured his successor of unflinching support toward making the Church even stronger.

Rev. Ayuba Asheshe, the new Secretary General, said his appointment was a call to duty, adding that he would focus on uniting the Church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two board of trustees members are Rev. Michael Adamu for ECWA Zone 2 and Retired Rev. Isaac Laudarji for ECWA Zone 6