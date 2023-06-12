T-Ben Miller speaks to artistic journey, feats with hit single ‘Mayana’

Afro pop singer, rapper, and songwriter, Benjamin Saka Mideji Owolabi, professionally known as T-ben Miller, has dropped an artistic masterpiece – ‘Mayana’.

T-Ben Miller, who developed a passion for music at a young age, said ‘Mayana’ is a song fear to his heart, as it speaks of his journey as an artist, and his feats over the years.

Born on September 27, 1995, T-ben was raised around Ajangbadi/Agbara/Magbon/Morogbo axis in Lagos State, Nigeria. He attended Caritas Primary School, Igbede, Ajangbadi, and then Kems College AlasiainIjanikin, Lagos, after which he honed his skills in music and began to make a name for himself in the local music scene.

T-ben Miller, an afro-fusionist, who said his music style portrays authentic African-rooted sounds fused with Western pop elements, noted that he does not subscribe to the narrative of being inspired by a particular event, thing, or phenomenon.

According to him, the entirety of life’s daily fails is what gets him going, influencing him to juggle concepts and create music. T-ben Miller’s signature sound is created through complex layers that encourage fans to attach their own meaning to, and develop their own interpretations of.

T-ben’s talent was noticed, and he was eventually offered a scholarship to study Information and Communication Technology at the Technical University in Ghana.

He said during his time in Ghana, he continued to pursue his passion for music and gained a following in the Ghanaian music industry.

T-ben was nominated for a VMA award in recognition of his talent, cementing his status as one of the most promising artists in the music scene.

Today, T-ben continues to make music that resonates with audiences in Ghana Nigeria, and beyond, using his unique style to convey messages that inspire and uplift his listeners.