Sweden’s s3x sport: Don’t bring it to Nigeria, Shehu Sani warns

Senator Shehu Sani

By Biodun Busari

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has warned that the sex competition recently announced in Sweden should not be brought to Nigeria.

Vanguard reported on Sunday that Sweden officially declared sex as a sport and would have the first-ever European Sex Championship on Thursday.

The report disclosed that contestants will have daily sexual encounters that span for a maximum of one hour.

Reacting to the development via Twitter on Tuesday, Sani said the various sports approved by the International Olympics Committee are sufficient for Nigeria, thereby, the newly introduced one by Sweden should not be embraced.

“Don’t bring the newly invented Swedish Sport to Africa. We are okay with the ones approved by the International Olympics Committee,” Sani wrote.

Head, the Swedish Federation of Sex, Dragan Bratych had said he wished that sex would be universally regarded as a sport one day.