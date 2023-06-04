SWAN to Mbah: Appoint experts in ministry of youths, sports

SWAN congratulates Mbah, appeals for appointment of experts in Ministry of Youths, Sports

By Chinedu Adonu

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Enugu State Chapter, has congratulated Barr. Peter Mbah on his assumption of office as the governor of Enugu State.

The Association also urged Gov. Mbah to appoint experts to man the Ministry of Youths and Sports, noting that Sports in Enugu State is dying due to the appointment of non experts into the sector.

In a statement signed by the secretary of SWAN, Comrade Chimed Adonu and the Chairman, Gideon Iwueke, respectively, the association appealed for the immediate rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Games Village, Awgu and the resuscitation of Sports Council.

The statement reads thus: “Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Enugu State Chapter, heartily congratulates Barr. (DR.) Peter Ndubuisi mbah and Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai on their peaceful assumption of office as governor of Enugu state and Deputy governor respectively

“We commend you for appointing a credible person in your first appointment as governor to serve as Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, urging you to replicate it in the Youths and Sports Ministry which is dying due to the appointment of non-experts.

“We appeal for renewal of grassroot and secondary school sports in Enugu state to help harness talents in sports activities and make Enugu state the best state in sports.

“As requested by the transition committee, we join our voice to appeal for completion of abandoned Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu to help Enugu Rangers start playing home matches at home and for the fans to start enjoying their team.

“As we pray for a fruitful tenure, we appeal for resuscitation of Sports council at Independence layout and Awgu games village which has been moribund for decades. We also appeal to you to partner with Enugu SWAN for the development of sports in the state.

“We assure you of our readiness to make Enugu state a better place for sporting activities as the association will use every medium to promote government efforts across all the 17 LGAs of the State”.

