Suspects confess to killing father, raping two daughters in Ibadan

•As Oyo police parades 21, recovers weapons, other items

By Adeola Badru

A four-man criminal gang, yesterday narrated how it killed one Makanjuola Ogedengbe and raped his 14-year-old and 10-year-old daughters in Ibadan.

One of the suspects, Abolade Morenikeji, said they robbed the deceased at his home in Apaataku/Onireke, Akobo Ibadan, explaining that their gang leader, Sodiq shot the girls’ father while struggling with them.

According to him: “Though I’m not the one that killed the deceased, I’m one of those who raped his daughters. It has not been long I joined the group, this is my second operation, it was the work of devil.”

Oyo police spokesman Adewale Osifeso, while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the suspected robbers invaded the area on May 14 and dispossessed residents of their valuables but in the process killed Ogedengbe and raped his two daughters.

Osifeso noted that the case was transferred to SCID Iyaganku for investigation, adding that Ibrahim Rasaq, Abiodun Olalekan and one Abolade Morenikeji were earlier arrested in connection with an armed robbery operation at Sawia Estate at Ogbere in Ibadan were discovered to be the same gang that invaded Apaatuku/Onireke community.

According to him, “The two daughters of the deceased were allegedly raped by Abolade Morenikeji and one Sodiq respectively. The said Sodiq, who was the group’s alleged leader was killed in the operation by the community security guards. The assailants also shot at the community’s night guard who is receiving treatment. On 16/6/2023 at about 03300hrs, one Adebayo Salami who is a major receiver/informant of the group and landlord at Ajara Olohunda, Akobo in Ibadan was arrested in connection with the case. The command, equally, recovered four locally made guns which include four single-barrel firearms and two double-barrel pistols and shells of unexpended and live cartridges.

Other items recovered from the suspects include phones, gold chains, wristwatches, sickle knife, cutlass, substances suspected to be Indian hemp valued at over 3 million naira, Colorado, assorted native charms, and other hard substances”.

Speaking further, Osifeso disclosed further that adequate security measures have been put in place ahead of the forthcoming popular annual Egungun festival in the state.